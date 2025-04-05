Four-star senior SG Matt Able picks NC State

Able had officially visited NC State last weekend and knew following his first trip to Raleigh he wanted to commit. The chance to play for Wade was strong, and he made the move official Saturday afternoon.

Weston (Fla.) Sagemont High senior shooting guard Matt Able became new NC State coach Will Wade's first prep commitment.

Able was still a relative unknown going into the travel ball season, but that was due in part to suffering a serious wrist injury his sophomore year. He played with the Georgia Stars 16s in the summer of 2023, but fully showed his abilities with Austin Rivers’ Southeast Elite 17s on the adidas circuit. Able is from Parrish, Fla., which is just north of Sarasota.

Able teamed up with class of 2026 guard Brandon Bass Jr. to form a potent 1-2 punch, and it helped him become a four-star prospect and No. 24 overall player in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com.

Able’s play at the adidas 3SSB Championships in Rock Hill, S.C., helped him emerge as a national recruiting target. Before the June evaluation period, he had offers from Dartmouth, Florida Gulf Coast, Indiana State, Stetson, Georgia State, New Mexico State and Jacksonville.

After playing in June, he picked up new offers from Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Georgia. The breakout at adidas event brought in new offers from Miami (Fla.), Virginia, UCF, Minnesota, Clemson, Michigan, Xavier, Baylor and LSU.

Able picked Miami (Fla.) on Aug. 30 over Baylor, Boston College, Michigan, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Xavier and Wake Forest. When Miami coach Jim Larranaga retired after the start of the season, Able’s game plan changed and he decommitted Feb. 28.

Able visited in the last month or so NC State and Stanford and went to games at Baylor, Tennessee and Alabama in early March.

Able averaged 20.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, and he shot 43 percent from the field and 40 percent on three-pointers (83 of 207).

Able's father, Doug Able, played at Boston College from 1987-91, and he averaged 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds his junior year, and then 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a contest his senior year in the Big East.