Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 8, 2025
NC State aiming to add teammate of 2025 signee
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State has signed one defensive lineman from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High, and is hoping for another.

The Wolfpack signed nose tackle Josiah Victor in the class of 2025, and have offered sophomore teammate Waylon Wooten.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In