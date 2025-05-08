NC State aiming to add teammate of 2025 signee

NC State has signed one defensive lineman from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High, and is hoping for another.
The Wolfpack signed nose tackle Josiah Victor in the class of 2025, and have offered sophomore teammate Waylon Wooten.
Greensboro, N.C., native Junior Saunders has been thriving at Woodberry Forest (Va.) School.
GREENSBORO — The offers are starting to pile up for Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley sophomore edge rusher Andrew Rogers.
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
Defensive lineman Jesiah Fields is starting to get recruiting momentum.
NC State has been heavily evaluating Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior junior edge defensive end Terande Spencer.
