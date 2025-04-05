NC State lands edge rusher Cian Slone of Utah State

NC State is transitioning to a new defense and needed additional edge pass rushers. Utah State senior Cian Slone needed a new home, plays that position and the Wolfpack had already landed tackle Teague Anderson from the Aggies. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Slone committed to NC State on Saturday, fresh off of being second-team All-Mountain West. He started the last eight games and finished with 49 tackles (26 solo), 7.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. Slone finished fourth in the Mountain West and 29th in the country with his sacks.

Utah State senior edge rusher Cian Slone has transferred to NC State. (Photo by Contributed photo)

Slone had two sacks against both Wyoming and UNLV, and a career-high nine tackles against San Diego State last fall. Slone started six of 13 games in 2023 and had 28 tackles and two sacks. The Rocklin (Calif.) High product didn’t get to play his senior year due to injury and enrolled at American River College in North Highlands, Calif. Slone had 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss to go with 84 tackles in 2022. Four of the sacks came in one game against Sacramento City College. Slone added 39 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss his freshman year. Due to playing junior college, Slone might have two years of eligibility remaining. Slone was offered by NC State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, Utah, Washington State, Sam Houston State, Florida Atlantic, New Mexico and Southern Miss. He officially visited Fresno State, Washington State and NC State, and the Wolfpack offered March 27.