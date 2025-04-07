Northwestern transfer Kenny Soares headed to NC State

NC State landed its third defensive transfer over the last three days in Northwestern sophomore Kenny Soares.
The 6-foot-2, 231-pounder had 37 tackles and two sacks for the Wildcats.
NC State had previously landed Wyoming redshirt junior defensive end Sabastian Harsh and Utah State junior edge defensive end Cian Slone on Saturday.
Soares was the No. 2 overall player in Connecticut in the class of 2022 by Rivals.com.He started his career at Old Farms, but then transferred to Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep, when Old Farms opted not to play football because of COVID. Soares then transferred back to Old Farms for his final season.
Soares originally picked Colorado and then signed with Northwestern. He had P4 offers from Northwestern, Colorado, Indiana and Maryland. Additionally, he earned offers from Army, Central Michigan, Columbia, Connecticut, Elon, Howard, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Pennsylvania and Richmond.
