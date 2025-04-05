Wyoming DE transfer Sabastian Harsh picks NC State

NC State landed its second defensive end of the day Saturday, with the addition of Wyoming redshirt junior Sabastian Harsh. NC State defensive coordinator D.J. Elliot is a former Cowboys player. Harsh played in eight games this season and had 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Wyoming junior defensive end Sabastian Harsh picked NC State on Saturday. (Photo by Contributed photo)

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder appeared in 33 games for Wyoming, and finished with 97 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He missed the 2022 season due to injury. Harsh had a season-high seven tackles in a 34-14 loss against BYU on Sept. 14, and had had six tackles in a 48-7 loss at Arizona State in the season opener. Harsh played quarterback at Scottsbluff (Neb.) High, and finished with 1,797 rushing yards his senior year, to go along with 877 passing yards. Harsh joined Utah State senior edge rusher Cian Slone in committing to the Wolfpack on Saturday.