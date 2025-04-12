Published Apr 12, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 12
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — The Run Down

The Wolfpack Central — Junior LB Caden Gordon sees patience pay off with NC State offer

Raleigh News & Observer —Meet the legends who are first inductees into NC-based Black Sportswriters Hall of Fame

Raleigh News & Observer —If Bill Belichick is looting UNC, it’s exactly what the university asked him to do

Charlotte Observer — Another NC State men’s basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal

GoPack.com — NC State Mounts Comeback and Delivers 13-11 Win over No. 14 Louisville

GoPack.com — Pack Falls in Series Opener with Tigers

GoPack.com — Bush Sets 1,500m Record at Duke Invitational

GoPack.com — James, Rivers Invited to 2025 WNBA Draft

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweep Golden Bears 4-0 In Friday Matchup At Home

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE