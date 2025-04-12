Wolfpack newsstand — April 12

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Saturday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — The Run Down
The Wolfpack Central — Junior LB Caden Gordon sees patience pay off with NC State offer
Raleigh News & Observer —Meet the legends who are first inductees into NC-based Black Sportswriters Hall of Fame
Raleigh News & Observer —If Bill Belichick is looting UNC, it’s exactly what the university asked him to do
Charlotte Observer — Another NC State men’s basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal
GoPack.com — NC State Mounts Comeback and Delivers 13-11 Win over No. 14 Louisville
GoPack.com — Pack Falls in Series Opener with Tigers
GoPack.com — Bush Sets 1,500m Record at Duke Invitational
GoPack.com — James, Rivers Invited to 2025 WNBA Draft
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Sweep Golden Bears 4-0 In Friday Matchup At Home
Social media posts of the day
Video of the day
