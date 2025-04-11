It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.
What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.
Some thoughts for this week:
• The transfer portal will start to dry up in the next three-four weeks, and NC State has some crucial decisions to make.
• The insertion of local power forward Jarin Stevenson has spiced things up. The UNC legacy left Alabama with two years remaining of eligibility.
• The Under Armour Camp is Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., had a boatload of talented defensive lineman in attendance. Also, a key NC State target worked out with the defensive lineman for the first time, and another "athlete" opted to work with the quarterbacks.
A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.
All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE