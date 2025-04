Sometimes the wait is worth it, and that could be true for junior linebacker Caleb Gordon.

NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Elliot offered Gordon on Thursday night. The 6-foot, 217-pounder was surprised by the move, but welcomes it. The Gastonia (N.C.) Ashbrook has heard good things about the Wolfpack through his former teammate, NCSU freshman tackle Trenton Mitchell.