Published May 27, 2025
Scouting videos: NC State class of 2026 target Aaron Ekwere
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Aaron Ekwere traveled from Helsinki, Finland, to play with the Georgia Stunners this past weekend at the Phenom Hoop Report Memorial Day Classic.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound small forward helped lead the Stunners to the event title Sunday, The Georgia Stunners defeated the Charlotte Aces Platinum in the semifinals 67-43, and then took care of business against the Warriors Elite 65-53 in the title game.

Ekwere was offered by NC State on April 30. He also has offers from Texas A&M, Utah, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Duquesne and Radford. He plans to return next year with Drive Basketball Academy in Helsinki.

