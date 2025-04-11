Wolfpack newsstand — April 11

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — Junior S Tristen Hill unofficially visits NC State, earns offer
The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE Zayion Cotton expected to see NC State twice
The Wolfpack Central — New NC State DE Sabastian Harsh has earned everything
Raleigh News & Observer —NC State’s Big 3 have eyes on WNBA Draft. Here’s what GMs, analysts say
GoPack.com — No. 14 Louisville Visits The Doak to Take on NC State
GoPack.com — #5 Pack Set to Face #1 Wake Forest in Regular Season Finale
GoPack.com — Wolfpack Wrestling Adds Iowa State Transfer Zach Redding
GoPack.com — Leah Shackley Named ACC Freshman of The Year
GoPack.com — NC State Baseball to Host Second Annual Victory Over Cancer Game on April 26th
GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Stitch Intercollegiate Friday and Saturday at Lonnie Poole
