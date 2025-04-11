Published Apr 11, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — April 11
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

Headlines

Advertisement

The Wolfpack Central — Junior S Tristen Hill unofficially visits NC State, earns offer

The Wolfpack Central — Junior TE Zayion Cotton expected to see NC State twice

The Wolfpack Central — New NC State DE Sabastian Harsh has earned everything

Raleigh News & Observer —NC State’s Big 3 have eyes on WNBA Draft. Here’s what GMs, analysts say

GoPack.com — No. 14 Louisville Visits The Doak to Take on NC State

GoPack.com — #5 Pack Set to Face #1 Wake Forest in Regular Season Finale

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Wrestling Adds Iowa State Transfer Zach Redding

GoPack.com — Leah Shackley Named ACC Freshman of The Year

GoPack.com — NC State Baseball to Host Second Annual Victory Over Cancer Game on April 26th

GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Stitch Intercollegiate Friday and Saturday at Lonnie Poole

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Video of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE