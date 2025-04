Junior tight end Zayion Cotton has become a key recruit this spring after some eye-opening numbers at the Under Armour Camp on March 9 in New Orleans.

Cotton checked in at 6-foot-5 3/8 and 214 pounds, and clocked a 4.49-second 40-yard dash. NC State jumped in with an offer March 27 and he knows NC State’s director of recruiting Alex Faulk, who previously was part of Mississippi’s staff.