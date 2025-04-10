Premium content
Junior S Tristen Hill unofficially visits NC State, earns offer
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge junior safety Tristen Hill went to NC State for the first time this past weekend.

Hill was joined by his father, who understands the ACC on a different level. Hill’s dad is former Clemson cornerback and track star Tye Hill, who became the No. 15 overall pick in the first round to the St. Louis Rams in 2006. Hill went 2-2 against NC State after his redshirt year, which was also a loss.

Hill played with former NC State wide receiver legend Torry Holt for three years on the Rams. Tye Hill played in the NFL from 2006-to-2010.

