NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren spoke with media Wednesday following the first week of fall camp.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced the cancelation of their fall football seasons due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic. The two conferences expressed a hope to play in the spring of 2021. For now, the ACC says it will move forward with an attempt to play football this fall along with the SEC and Big 12.

Video and audio of Doeren's availability: