Doeren Camp Insider

NC State had three players who earned offers after coming to coach Dave Doeren’s Camp on Thursday.

Southeast Raleigh junior running back Christian Freeman, Belleville (Mich.) High junior wide receiver Charles “Tre” Britton III and Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork sophomore center Brody Lorenzo were each offered after camp. Elite junior tackle Nate Cason of Columbia (S.C.) Irmo was also offered Thursday, but he didn’t attend camp.