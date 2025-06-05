Doeren Camp Insider

NC State had three players who earned offers after coming to coach Dave Doeren’s Camp on Thursday.
Southeast Raleigh junior running back Christian Freeman, Belleville (Mich.) High junior wide receiver Charles “Tre” Britton III and Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork sophomore center Brody Lorenzo were each offered after camp. Elite junior tackle Nate Cason of Columbia (S.C.) Irmo was also offered Thursday, but he didn’t attend camp.
Freeman became the third Southeast Raleigh product NC State has offered in recent months, joining sophomore tackle Grayson Williams and senior edge rusher Keysaun Elezer.
Freeman measured in at at a little under 5-foot-9 and 187 pounds, and was clocked at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He had recently timed 4.51 at West Virginia’s camp. He also had a 36.1-inch vertical jump and 9-2 in the broad jump.