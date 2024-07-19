Thursday's Nike Peach Jam recap
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — NC State’s pursuit of guards continue with another high-end prospect setting his official visit to the Wolfpack.
PSA Cardinals guard Darius Adams has set up his official visit to NC State, which is the first of at least six trips he has scheduled.
Thursday also marked the opportunity to watch Arden (N.C.) Christ School senior post player Zymicah Wilkins of Team United, who has been a long-time NC State target. The Team United 15s were also in action with sophomores King Gibson, Clarence Rosser Jr. and Charles Pur.
The NBA TV channel and NBA app will have games during the weekend, with the title games taking place Sunday to wrap up the event.
Nike Peach Jam Wednesday recap
