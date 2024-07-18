NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — The Nike Peach Jam had one door re-open while another one closed sort to speak Wednesday. CP3 lost senior NC State target Jackson Keith to injury this week at the Peach Jam, but welcomed back senior point guard Isaiah Denis, who the Wolfpack recently offered.

NCSU senior wing target Davion Hannah of Team Herro got to see how good the Nightrydas Elite squad is in a blowout loss. NBA TV started airing the morning games, which they'll do the rest of the week, and will have the Nightrydas on. Thursday will feature both Team United 17s and Team United 15s, with senior post player Zymicah Wilkins of Arden (N.C.) Christ School playing for the former. Nike Peach Jam Wednesday recap