Tuesday's Nike Peach Jam recap
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — The main event for NC State basketball recruiting purposes Tuesday at the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., was CP3 16s vs. Boo Williams.
CP3 16s features Greensboro (N.C.). Caldwell Academy junior wing Cole Cloer, and other players from the state. Boo Williams starts four players from the state of North Carolina, including junior small forward Michael Phillips of Raleigh Grace Christian and junior point guard Kobe Edwards of Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School.
The Nike Peach Jam also allowed a first look at athletic J.J. Andrews of Bradley Beal Elite 16s, who NC State has recently offered. The Arkansas legacy is ranked No. 21 overall in the class of 2026 by Rivals.com, and Beal himself came to see his team play.
The Wolfpack also have locked in an official visitor for October in the class of 2025.
