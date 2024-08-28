Three North Carolina natives in top 60 for 2027
The class of 2027 is going to have intense competition among numerous players for the top spot in the Rivals.com rankings.
Some years, there is one or two players who are just clearly better than their classmates, but parity is the theme for the class of 2027.
The initial pole leader features Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash sophomore forward Clarence "C.J." Rosser at No. 1 in the country.
Rosser is joined by two other North Carolina natives, with Raleigh Broughton High wing Jordan Page at No. 13 and The Burlington School shooting guard King Gibson at No. 22.
The Wolfpack Central has seen Rosser, Page and Gibson at least three times in the last year, between their prep teams, traveling teams or in the case of Rosser and Gibson in individual camps.
Recent stories
Sophomore forward Clarence Rosser Jr. has lofty goals
Sophomore Jordan Page ready to showcase abilities
Past videos
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE