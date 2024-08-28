PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Three North Carolina natives in top 60 for 2027

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

The class of 2027 is going to have intense competition among numerous players for the top spot in the Rivals.com rankings.

Some years, there is one or two players who are just clearly better than their classmates, but parity is the theme for the class of 2027.

The initial pole leader features Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash sophomore forward Clarence "C.J." Rosser at No. 1 in the country.

Rosser is joined by two other North Carolina natives, with Raleigh Broughton High wing Jordan Page at No. 13 and The Burlington School shooting guard King Gibson at No. 22.

The Wolfpack Central has seen Rosser, Page and Gibson at least three times in the last year, between their prep teams, traveling teams or in the case of Rosser and Gibson in individual camps.

