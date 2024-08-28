The class of 2027 is going to have intense competition among numerous players for the top spot in the Rivals.com rankings.

Some years, there is one or two players who are just clearly better than their classmates, but parity is the theme for the class of 2027.

The initial pole leader features Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash sophomore forward Clarence "C.J." Rosser at No. 1 in the country.

Rosser is joined by two other North Carolina natives, with Raleigh Broughton High wing Jordan Page at No. 13 and The Burlington School shooting guard King Gibson at No. 22.

The Wolfpack Central has seen Rosser, Page and Gibson at least three times in the last year, between their prep teams, traveling teams or in the case of Rosser and Gibson in individual camps.