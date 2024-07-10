BERMUDA RUN — Sophomore shooting guard Jordan Page accomplished several important goals this past year.

The 6-foot-5, 189-pounder hadn’t played traveling team basketball in the past and was a relative unknown going into freshman year at Raleigh Broughton High. Page arrived with a bang at in showcasing his vast offensive arsenal at the John Wall Holiday Invitational, which took place at his school.

Page landed with Garner Road 15s traveling team, and his play led to getting invited to the prestigious men’s junior national team mini-camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 4-7. He was one of just 10 class of 2027 prospects in attendance.