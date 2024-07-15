GREENSBORO — Few young players had the expectations that sophomore King Gibson carried this past year.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Gibson had some star power well before he arrived at The Burlington (N.C.) School. He helped Team United 14s win the title a year ago July and was a standout at the CP3 Rising Stars Camp last August. Gibson was a near lock for the top 20 in class of 2027 before he played a high school game.