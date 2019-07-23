Fresh off of ACC Kickoff, The Wolfpacker staff is joined by Joe Giglio of the Raleigh News & Observer to talk NC State football, a little bit on the Wolfpack's NCAA investigation and a peek ahead to ACC basketball season.





