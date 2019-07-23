News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 14:58:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Joe Giglio breaks down NC State athletics

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ahoxnw2glfctr4dyhcfz

Fresh off of ACC Kickoff, The Wolfpacker staff is joined by Joe Giglio of the Raleigh News & Observer to talk NC State football, a little bit on the Wolfpack's NCAA investigation and a peek ahead to ACC basketball season.




If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}