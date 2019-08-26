The Wolfpacker roundtable: Predicting NC State's final record
The time has come to go on the record with how this season will play out for the 2019 NC State Wolfpack football team.
Head coach Dave Doeren's squad has enjoyed back-to-back 9-win seasons, but those squads also featured a plethora of NFL talent, most importantly at the quarterback position.
This is a much younger edition of the Wolfpack. How will the season play out? The Wolfpacker editors go on the record for its subscribers with their picks.
Fans can participate in the discussion, too. Subscribers are making their picks in a poll on the Wolves' Den message board.
Matt Carter
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news