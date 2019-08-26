The time has come to go on the record with how this season will play out for the 2019 NC State Wolfpack football team.

Head coach Dave Doeren's squad has enjoyed back-to-back 9-win seasons, but those squads also featured a plethora of NFL talent, most importantly at the quarterback position.

This is a much younger edition of the Wolfpack. How will the season play out? The Wolfpacker editors go on the record for its subscribers with their picks.