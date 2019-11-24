The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sunday, Nov. 24
• TheWolfpacker.com — NC State lands commitment from speedy receiver Anthony Smith
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Arkansas Little Rock
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Soph. Jericole Hellems sets career high for assists
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 74, Arkansas-Little Rock 58
• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Kevin Keatts estimates NCSU played strong 35 minutes
• Raleigh News and Observer — The Holt brothers, our November Tar Heels of the Month, help kids beyond football field
• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State turns up the intensity on Little Rock
• Technician — Bryce, Hellems impress as men’s basketball takes down Little Rock
• Technician — Henes leads women’s cross country to 5th place, men finish 26th
• Technician — Women’s soccer knocked out by undefeated BYU in Sweet 16
• Technician — Wrestling wins both games in New York doubleheader
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women earn fifth-place finish at nationals; men place 26th
• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer season comes to a close in Sweet Sixteen
• GoPack.com — Pack takes down Trojans, 74-58
• GoPack.com — No. 9 @Packwrestle claims road wins at No. 15 Cornell at Binghamton
Tweets of the day
“A punter” my lul sketty the definition of trusting the process ‼️ love you bro it’s only up from here wolfman 💯❤️ https://t.co/AX5FzUw71b— RicNotRick Alston🍿 (@Ric_alston1) November 24, 2019
Trent Hidlay steps up and takes down the No. 4-ranked wrestler in the country just hours after stopping the No. 5-ranked guy in the country to help lift N.C. State to back-to-back wins. That’s the #PackMentality in action. pic.twitter.com/1N5IOhzdEk— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) November 24, 2019
#12 Trent Hidlay scored two top-5 wins today!— WeAreWrestlers (@WeAreWrestlers) November 24, 2019
7-5 win over #3 Darmstadt
2-1 win over #4 DePrez
Trent Hidlay’s day today has to be among the most impressive performances in @PackWrestle history. It may be the best ever outside of an NCAA Tournament.— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) November 24, 2019
As Will Ferrell might say, “a pretty nice little Saturday."
Terre Haute has been good to the Wolfpack women!— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) November 23, 2019
Our highest national finish since we were last here in 2016. Incredible fight by this squad. #NCAAXC // #GoPack pic.twitter.com/qV2lTWx65e
He did it!— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) November 23, 2019
Ian Shanklin is our first All-American on the men’s side since 2013! He places 39th in 31:19.3. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/s8kpTRCr8p
.@kelseychmiel, ladies and gentlemen.— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) November 23, 2019
She caps off her rookie campaign with All-America honors! Her 22nd-place result (20:32.5) is the highest finish by a first-year runner since 2010. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/HIMnfsnYmh
XC ALL-AMERICAN x 3. @_ellyphant_ closes out her Wolfpack cross country career with a 10th-place finish (20:20.7)! She is just one of five in the history of our program to garner XC All-America honors three or more times. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/9MKRSdCXE3— Wolfpack XC (@PackXC) November 23, 2019
Markell has 3 assists today and has now moved into 7th place on the NC State career assist list.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) November 23, 2019
Pack leads 37-15 | 4:05 left until halftime pic.twitter.com/w2ngDTFZiz
One last shout out to this special senior class.— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) November 24, 2019
THANK YOU for everything you've given to this program, you've forever changed NC State women's soccer.
🔗https://t.co/6ZRk4GT2LC#gopackbaby pic.twitter.com/0f5KRQdHWc
Video of the day
