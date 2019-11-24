News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sunday, Nov. 24

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Nov. 24.

Headlines

• TheWolfpacker.com — NC State lands commitment from speedy receiver Anthony Smith

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over Arkansas Little Rock

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Soph. Jericole Hellems sets career high for assists

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 74, Arkansas-Little Rock 58

• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Kevin Keatts estimates NCSU played strong 35 minutes

• Raleigh News and Observer — The Holt brothers, our November Tar Heels of the Month, help kids beyond football field

• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State turns up the intensity on Little Rock

• Technician — Bryce, Hellems impress as men’s basketball takes down Little Rock

• Technician — Henes leads women’s cross country to 5th place, men finish 26th

• Technician — Women’s soccer knocked out by undefeated BYU in Sweet 16

• Technician — Wrestling wins both games in New York doubleheader

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women earn fifth-place finish at nationals; men place 26th

• GoPack.com — Women’s soccer season comes to a close in Sweet Sixteen

• GoPack.com — Pack takes down Trojans, 74-58

• GoPack.com — No. 9 @Packwrestle claims road wins at No. 15 Cornell at Binghamton

