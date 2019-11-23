NC State coach Kevin Keatts had a good discussion with sophomore forward Jericole Hellems and it home for the St. Louis native. Hellems hadn’t been playing poorly by any means, entering Saturday’s game against Arkansas-Little Rock averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 27 minutes per game, all career high’s. The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder needed to concentrate in a few different areas. What Keatts didn’t expect was for Hellems to have a career-high six assists, and he could have had a couple more if his teammates had finished the play. Hellems entered the game with zero assists in the Wolfpack's (5-1) first five games.

Check out these two great deals (and choose one!) now available. (Holiday ad)

“It has always been in my game but I was worried about the wrong things the past few games,” Hellems said. “I was worried about scoring too much. Coach just told me to let my game come to me. That is what I’ve been doing.” Keatts is OK if Hellems doesn’t end up a point forward for the Wolfpack, but he’s good with him having seven points, six rebounds, four steals and the much-discussed six assists. “I give a lot of credit to Jericole and he was active today,” Keatts said. “He and I talked about him being a better player as far as rebounding the basketball. “Don’t get used to that [Hellems passing]. He is never going to pass.” Keatts joked that he told the team that Hellems had a career high with two assists, and the players believed him. His previous career high was four assists against Loyola (Md.) last year. “Everybody was happy, he actually had six,” Keatts said. “That just tells you he doesn’t pass the ball. I don’t need him to pass the ball. I need him to rebound the basketball, especially at that position.”

Defense Shuts Down UALR Star Guard

The smallest player on the court also had the biggest struggle to get untracked for the Trojans. NC State aimed its defensive game plan to slow down sophomore point guard Markquis Nowell, who entered the contest averaging 20.2 points and 5.2 assists per game. Mission accomplished for the Wolfpack. "Coach made that an emphasis," NCSU fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce said. "We knew coming in, we knew he was a very big scorer." Nowell didn’t have a basket until there was 17:38 left in the game. He finished going 3 of 11 from the field, missed all three three-point field goal attempts and had eight points, six assists and six rebounds. “We concentrated what we wanted to do with the little [5-foot-7] guard, who was coming in averaging 20 points a game. He was a focal point of our defense.” The concentration on Nowell might have freed up junior center Ruot Monyyong and redshirt junior small forward Ben Coupet to have impressive games — combined 17 of 27 for 41 points and 14 rebounds — but the Trojans only made four three-point field goals, which has been a team weakness all season. “I think we are a very good defensive team when we want to be,” Keatts said. “When we lock down and concentrate and lock in with the scouting reports, we’ve got some older guys that have been doing it a while. We can be really good on the defensive end.”

NC State In Good Spot Going Into Memphis Game