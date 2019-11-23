NC State football was looking to add some athleticism to its receiving corps and got that Saturday evening when Anthony Smith from Huntingtown (Md.) High jumped on an offer he received earlier in the day.

Entering Huntingtown's Friday win in the state 3-A playoffs quarterfinals, Smith had caught 30 passes for 734 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games for the undefeated Hurricanes. He added a 41-yard scoring reception Friday in a 35-0 win over Wilde Lake High, advancing Huntingtown to the state semifinals.

As Smith's 24.5-yards per catch suggests, he is an athletic 6-foot-1, 175-pounder. As a junior he finished second in the state 3-A classification in the 200-meter dash and was third in the high jump. He has also been timed under 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Smith is the second receiver in as many days to commit to NC State, joining three-star, Shrine Bowl selection Jalen Coit from Cheraw (S.C.) High. Overall, NCSU has 17 pledges in the 2020 class, including four receivers.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Smith's commitment later.