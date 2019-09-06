The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 6
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Cam Hayes
• The Wolfpacker — Former AD Debbie Yow reminisces on some of her past hires
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker predictions: Western Carolina at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Beyond the box score: NC State vs. East Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — NC State players, coaches following path of Hurricane Dorian
• The Wolfpacker — Weekly defense notebook: Brock Miller finds perfect fit at new ‘Buc’ LB
• Raleigh News & Observer — Football or baseball? College or pro? Garner’s Nolan McLean ‘can do almost anything.’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Get ready for NC State football
Charlotte Observer — Talking Preps: Recruiting, transferring, Butler, Richmond and games of 9/6/19
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer To Play Iowa Friday At 5 PM
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hosts Catamounts in Non-Conference Slate
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Host Lancers Friday Evening
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Falls in Road Opener
• Technician — NC State loses road opener in first match of VCU Invitational
Tweets of the day
Nc State official this weekend 👀🐺— Cam ⚡️ (@TheCamHayes) September 4, 2019
.@ecunane_ out here getting folks PUMPED UP on photo day! pic.twitter.com/uBObwPJ8cA— NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) September 6, 2019
OV✌🏾🖤...... #Wolfpack— Devon Betty📍 (@devonbetty56) September 5, 2019
NC State senior commit Nick Farrar ranked as the No. 49 power forward in the country in the class of 2020 by @Rivals: https://t.co/cE7WzRRHhd.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 5, 2019
Some big women's hoops recruiting news as NC State is hosting top prospect Madison Hayes (@girl4allsports) on an official visit this weekend.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 5, 2019
.@packrifle released its schedule for the 2019 fall season, highlighted by a home match in Reynolds Coliseum on Oct. 20.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 6, 2019
📰 https://t.co/CQw8r7fHZI#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/oRrBPQ0akC
Video of the day
