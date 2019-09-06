Nc State official this weekend 👀🐺

. @ecunane_ out here getting folks PUMPED UP on photo day! pic.twitter.com/uBObwPJ8cA

NC State senior commit Nick Farrar ranked as the No. 49 power forward in the country in the class of 2020 by @Rivals : https://t.co/cE7WzRRHhd .

Some big women's hoops recruiting news as NC State is hosting top prospect Madison Hayes ( @girl4allsports ) on an official visit this weekend.

. @packrifle released its schedule for the 2019 fall season, highlighted by a home match in Reynolds Coliseum on Oct. 20. 📰 https://t.co/CQw8r7fHZI #GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/oRrBPQ0akC

