Official visit preview: Cam Hayes
NC State basketball is almost celebrating a one-year anniversary on when they offered Greensboro (N.C.) Day reclassed junior point guard Cam Hayes this weekend.
Hayes, who was offered by NC State on Sept. 29, 2018, will be officially visiting the Wolfpack on Friday-through-Sunday. He is likely to move back to the class of 2020, but has plenty of time to make that decision.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news