TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 30

{{ timeAgo('2020-09-30 08:01:38 -0500') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 30

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Sept. 30.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Pittsburgh

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Zonovan Knight is emerging as one of the ACC’s top running backs

• The Wolfpacker — NC State looks to show improved maturity by bouncing back strong

• The Wolfpacker — Top Five plays from NC State at Virginia Tech

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Pittsburgh: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Fayetteville Observer — WR Twitty emerging as one of the top in-state prospects for Class of 2022

• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks to create pressure for Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett

• Technician — NC State men’s soccer looks to defy odds versus Wake Forest

• Technician — Leary and Wolfpack offense has the potential to surprise Pitt

• Technician — Commentary: Would the real starting quarterback please stand up?

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

