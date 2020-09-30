TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 30

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 30
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s Zonovan Knight is emerging as one of the ACC’s top running backs
• The Wolfpacker — NC State looks to show improved maturity by bouncing back strong
• The Wolfpacker — Top Five plays from NC State at Virginia Tech
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Pittsburgh: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Fayetteville Observer — WR Twitty emerging as one of the top in-state prospects for Class of 2022
• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks to create pressure for Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett
• Technician — NC State men’s soccer looks to defy odds versus Wake Forest
• Technician — Leary and Wolfpack offense has the potential to surprise Pitt
• Technician — Commentary: Would the real starting quarterback please stand up?
Tweets Of The Day
Sources: Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Pitt are all currently slated to play a third ACC regular season conference game in December. Matchups are TBD. Target date for that third window is 12/22.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 29, 2020
Current December windows for ACC regular season league games:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 29, 2020
12/15-16
12/22 (Only currently includes Louisville, NC State, UNC, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Pitt)
12/29-30 https://t.co/dpHDwppUHN
Ricky Person has started the last two games, but Bam Knight is No. 4 in the ACC in rushing. Person is No. 9. Drake Thomas is No. 4 in tackles.— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) September 29, 2020
Talking about NC State’s QB situation is low hanging fruit. What’s the point if the Wolfpack can’t stop anyone? @jwgiglio and I discuss, and take a listen to the “Fan Line”. Sub to the pod. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ only. https://t.co/KJRF63TLIj pic.twitter.com/UJ4PLvtV5T— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) September 30, 2020
#Pitt is hoping to allow 13-18k fans on Saturday vs NC State. The #Steelers hope to get fans in the door a week from Sunday. Just waiting on the green light.— SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) September 29, 2020
Military Bowl presented by Perspecta is bowl’s new presenting sponsor, replacing Northrop Grumman. Bowl pits ACC vs. AAC— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 30, 2020
Proud of our guy @DSeabron_5 for being named PACKademic Student-Athlete of the Month‼️ pic.twitter.com/QactEegq6O— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) September 29, 2020
"It starts with you. You have to be a leader by example first."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) September 29, 2020
Leaders of the Pack: Leon Krapf (@PackMensSoccer GK)#PoweringThePack x @NCelectriccoop pic.twitter.com/MZRfitqsOW
One of the state's best basketball (and football) players has committed to play basketball for Kevin Keatts at NC State#Wolfpack l #NCState l #NCHSAABB l @Phenom_Hoops https://t.co/T85oar9IEZ— N&O Sports (@nandosports) September 30, 2020
What does Breon Pass provide NC State?#PhenomHoops— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) September 29, 2020
Read: https://t.co/RRI5U5s2ix pic.twitter.com/crJqwizxkQ
Video Of The Day
Time to meet our newcomers!@JGravleySPORTS recently sat down with all five freshmen to introduce them to #WPN— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) September 29, 2020
Today's feature is @ebe_1k pic.twitter.com/GkPYzvvQRa
