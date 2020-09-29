NC State's Zonovan Knight is emerging as one of the ACC's top running backs
Through two games, NC State sophomore Zonovan “Bam” Knight is quickly proving he’s one of the best running backs in the ACC.
In the Wolfpack’s opening 45-42 win over Wake Forest, Knight rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown on 11 attempts despite receiving fewer carries than junior Ricky Person Jr. (14) and sophomore Jordan Houston (12).
Even in the Pack’s 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech Saturday, the 5-foot-11, 206-pounder shined with 94 yards on a team-high 14 carries.
“During the games, looking at yards, I don't really pay it any mind,” Knight admitted. “But after the game I do because I have a goal. Every year I set goals and my goal every year is to get at least 1,000 yards. Last year I didn't reach that, so considering my goal this year with the condensed schedule, I have to average around 100 yards a game.”
So far, so good. If Knight continues his current pace, he would finish the season with 1,050 rushing yards assuming NC State plays all 11 of its scheduled games.
The second-year back is currently tied for third in the ACC in season rushing yards and leads the conference among players who have played two or fewer games.
He has also had eight runs with a gain of at least 10 yards, which is tied for first among players on Power Five teams. His 7.6 yards per carry ranks third in the Power Five and second in the ACC among running backs with at least 15 carries.
While his playmaking ability on the ground comes as no surprise to Wolfpack fans who watched him lead the team in rushing yards (745) and yards per carry (5.5) last season, he’s added versatility to his game in year two.
Knight already has three receptions for 30 yards and his 12.7 yards after catch average leads the team. Last season as a freshman, he had six receptions for 50 yards with an average of 6.8 yards after catch.
“It's a great thing,” Knight said. “Especially with last year, I came in from a high school that didn't really throw as much. The biggest thing this offseason for me was getting my hands right. I think I've done a pretty good job adjusting with the quarterbacks.”
The first Wolfpack TD of the 2020 season courtesy of @knight_zonovan! 🐺@PackFootball | #ACCFootball— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 20, 2020
📺: https://t.co/effCqS7ZuT pic.twitter.com/OlTnUvOOhG
Not counting special teams, the running backs have been the most consistent position group thus far in the young season. Knight, Person and Houston combined to run for 250 yards in the opener and 180 yards against Virginia Tech.
“Offensively, I think we ran the football efficiently,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said Monday following the Virginia Tech loss. “Our backs were physical and we only had one negative play in the backfield in the run game. The rest of them were very efficient runs and some explosive runs.”
The running backs owe credit to the offensive line and tight ends, who struggled with pass protection Saturday in Blacksburg but have consistently blocked well in the run game. Fifth-year senior tight end and second-year team captain Dylan Autenrieth, however, deflected the credit right back to the playmaking ball carriers.
“It’s awesome, they are a great group,” Autenrieth said. “They have worked so hard this offseason to be the group that you guys are seeing right now.
“Sometimes whether we are on the block or not, they make us right. It’s really nice being able to have a group of guys that can come in and make explosive plays. Every single play, something big can happen for them.”
NC State now faces a quick turnaround before it sees another physical defense Saturday against No. 24 Pittsburgh for a noon kickoff at Heinz Field.
The Panthers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) will provide a tough test for the Pack’s run offense. Pittsburgh is tied for second in the FBS in rush defense allowing an average of 56.0 yards through three games.
“I feel like we’ve made the corrections,” Knight said. “Pitt runs unique blitzes as well. We practiced it today and everything is timing up, everybody was on the same page. I feel like we've picked up on our mistakes.”
Those @PackFootball backs ran wild against Wake! 🏃♂️💨#GoPack | @RickyPersonJr @ballout_jordo @knight_zonovan pic.twitter.com/jtedzko2m6— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 20, 2020
