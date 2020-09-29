Through two games, NC State sophomore Zonovan “Bam” Knight is quickly proving he’s one of the best running backs in the ACC. In the Wolfpack’s opening 45-42 win over Wake Forest, Knight rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown on 11 attempts despite receiving fewer carries than junior Ricky Person Jr. (14) and sophomore Jordan Houston (12). Even in the Pack’s 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech Saturday, the 5-foot-11, 206-pounder shined with 94 yards on a team-high 14 carries. “During the games, looking at yards, I don't really pay it any mind,” Knight admitted. “But after the game I do because I have a goal. Every year I set goals and my goal every year is to get at least 1,000 yards. Last year I didn't reach that, so considering my goal this year with the condensed schedule, I have to average around 100 yards a game.” So far, so good. If Knight continues his current pace, he would finish the season with 1,050 rushing yards assuming NC State plays all 11 of its scheduled games.

Sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight leads NC State with 191 rushing yards through two games. (AP Photo/The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry)

The second-year back is currently tied for third in the ACC in season rushing yards and leads the conference among players who have played two or fewer games. He has also had eight runs with a gain of at least 10 yards, which is tied for first among players on Power Five teams. His 7.6 yards per carry ranks third in the Power Five and second in the ACC among running backs with at least 15 carries. While his playmaking ability on the ground comes as no surprise to Wolfpack fans who watched him lead the team in rushing yards (745) and yards per carry (5.5) last season, he’s added versatility to his game in year two. Knight already has three receptions for 30 yards and his 12.7 yards after catch average leads the team. Last season as a freshman, he had six receptions for 50 yards with an average of 6.8 yards after catch. “It's a great thing,” Knight said. “Especially with last year, I came in from a high school that didn't really throw as much. The biggest thing this offseason for me was getting my hands right. I think I've done a pretty good job adjusting with the quarterbacks.”