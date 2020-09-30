From the other sideline: Pittsburgh
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
NC State football's opponent this Saturday is an undefeated, ranked Pittsburgh team that boasts one of the best defenses in the ACC.
What should the Wolfpack expect? We turned to Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair.com to get some answers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news