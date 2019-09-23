6’11 Roosevelt Wheeler 21’ enjoyed his official visit to NC State this weekend. pic.twitter.com/AkoTG9Udh9

2020 Guard Tristan Maxwell has set two official visits. Sept. 27-29 at Georgia Tech and Oct. 9-11 at NC State. @GTMBB @PackMensBball @trist2lit_ @Coach_Rick57 @langstonwertzjr @Team_CLT @JustinByerly pic.twitter.com/zQaDdm5h3d

🗓 Locked In 🗓 DAYTON ✈️🔵 #Flyers (Sept 6-8) ✅ NC STATE 🐺🔴 #WolfPack (Sept 27-29) ARKANSAS 🐗⚪️ #WPS (Oct 11-13) USC ✌️🔴 #Trojans (Oct 18-20) ALABAMA 🐘⚪️ #RollTide (Oct 25-27) Next up... 📍Raleigh, NC 👊🏾 Wolfpack stand up! 🐺 🏁

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook