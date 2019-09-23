The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 23
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 34, Ball State 23
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State' defense vs. Ball State
• The Wolfpacker — Initial game grades: NC State's offense vs. Ball State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Texting Pack’s Thayer Thomas: ‘You’re taking one back to the house’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Game review: Five key plays in NC State’s win over Ball State
• Charlotte Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Ball State | 09.21.19
• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Travels To Golfweek Conference Challenge
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Battles To 1-1 Draw At #8 Duke
• GoPack.com — ONE with Wolfpack Football - Season 3, Episode 5
• GoPack.com — Volleyball Sweeps Furman to Close Out Non-Conference Play
• Technician — Wolfpack football still trying to find permanent plan on offense
• Technician — Wolfpack sweeps Furman amid long road trip
• Technician — Pack draws Blue Devils in intense ACC opener
Tweets of the day
6’11 Roosevelt Wheeler 21’ enjoyed his official visit to NC State this weekend. pic.twitter.com/AkoTG9Udh9— Team Loaded AAU Basketball (@TeamLoadedBBall) September 22, 2019
2020 Guard Tristan Maxwell has set two official visits. Sept. 27-29 at Georgia Tech and Oct. 9-11 at NC State. @GTMBB @PackMensBball @trist2lit_ @Coach_Rick57 @langstonwertzjr @Team_CLT @JustinByerly pic.twitter.com/zQaDdm5h3d— NorthMeckBasketball (@NorthMeckBall) September 22, 2019
Video of the day
