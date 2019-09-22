News More News
football

The Wolfpacker Podcast: Postgame reflections

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
Editors

The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss NC State's 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

Some of the topics included:

• Game balls from the win.

• An analysis of the quarterback situation.

• A review of the defense's performance.

• Thoughts on where NC State stands overall following four non-conference games.

Click below to listen to the podcast and download the episode here.


{{ article.author_name }}