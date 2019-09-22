The Wolfpacker Podcast: Postgame reflections
The Wolfpacker's Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal discuss NC State's 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.
Some of the topics included:
• Game balls from the win.
• An analysis of the quarterback situation.
• A review of the defense's performance.
• Thoughts on where NC State stands overall following four non-conference games.
Click below to listen to the podcast and download the episode here.
——
