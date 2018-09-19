The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Sept. 19
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Nick McCloud accepting challenge of facing top receivers
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Garrett Leatham talks NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — NC State jumps in with Chandler Lawson
• The Wolfpacker — Inside the matchup: NC State at Marshall
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Transfer QB trend continues for N.C. State
• Technician — Pack to face experienced offense against Marshall
• Technician — Pack Pros: Rivers shines in week two, Hines scores first touchdown
• Technician — NC State athletics announces Hurricane Florence relief drive
• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics to Participate in Florence Relief and Recovery Efforts
• GoPack.com — Personal #STATEment: Kylie Pickrell
• GoPack.com — ACC Schedule Released for NC State Women’s Basketball
• GoPack.com — Senior Spotlight: Maurice Trowell
• GoPack.com — 2019 NC State Baseball Season Tickets On Sale Now, #Pack9 to Scrimmage Sunday
Tweets of the day
Tomorrow’s ACC home opener is a 🔴 OUT!— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) September 19, 2018
First 300 students in the stadium can grab one of these t-shirts pic.twitter.com/RdVnFVoBfd
✔️ it out - the 1st women's soccer RPI of 2018!!!https://t.co/GB3I0dwin5 pic.twitter.com/JNm56DH3aP— NCAA Stats (@NCAAStats) September 18, 2018
The new #Rivals150 is live for the 2020 class: https://t.co/3YbfHhyTMU— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 18, 2018
Discussion: https://t.co/f3YyS8XZK9 pic.twitter.com/cKNAILGvbu
Bradley Chubb has been impressive for the Denver Broncos so far.— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 19, 2018
See how every first rounder has graded through two weeks ($)
👇 👇 👇 https://t.co/LeUwJGAXBu
(via @PFF_Chichester) pic.twitter.com/WP8eJf5TWt
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook