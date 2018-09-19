NC State junior cornerback Nick McCloud immediately knows what the number 248 represents.

Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady sent a Carter-Finley Stadium record last year when he hauled in 11 catches for 248 yards and a 75-yard touchdown during NC State’s 37-20 win over the Thundering Herd. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Brady presents a chance for redemption at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Wolfpack secondary, which allowed 350 passing yards against the Thundering Herd.

Brady went on to finish with 62 catches for 942 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year playing for Marshall — he transferred in from Miami (Fla.). He has caught 15 passes for 182 yards and three scores through two games this season.

“He was really hot in the first and second quarter,” McCloud said. “In the second half I switched on to him, and I just tried to feel him out at first. Then I got a feel for him and we competed from there.”

Brady had six catches during the second half, but no big plays. McCloud and Brady will likely renew acquaintances Saturday.

“If we compete, we’ll be fine,” McCloud said. “Every time I line up against somebody, it’s very personal. He’s a great player, but that is how I approach each game.”

McCloud was expected to get challenged last Saturday against West Virginia’s cadre of wide receivers, but with the game likely cancelled, he has moved on to Marshall’s speed group of pass catchers. Brady is joined by 6-3, 213-pound Obi Obialo, who had eight catches for 107 yards and two scores, plus speedy Willie Johnson is a threat.

“West Virginia has good receivers and this week will be no different with Tyre,” McCloud said.

The 6-1, 186-pound McCloud is fourth on the team with 14 tackles and team-high two passes broken up. He started eight out of 13 games last year and recorded 34 tackles, seven passes broken up and an interception against Arizona State in the bowl game.

McCloud knew this year would be different without Mike Stevens and Johnathan Alston at cornerback. He’s accepted the challenge of going against any team’s top receiver if called upon.

“I love that competition aspect,” McCloud said. “I know I can go with the best guy week-in, week-out. I love that.”

McCloud showcased his abilities in one particular series against Georgia State in the second quarter. He defended two passes and made a big tackle, helping force GSU to punt.

“The outcome, I just try and dominate every play in every game,” McCloud said. “They gave me opportunities to make plays.”

The forced bye week gave McCloud a rare chance of watching some friends on other college teams or one of the big games Saturday. He watched Boston College at Wake Forest on Thursday, and Georgia Southern at Clemson and LSU at Auburn on Saturday.

McCloud played with Wake Forest fifth-year senior defensive tackle Zeek Rodney at Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe High, and he knows Clemson senior quarterback Kelly Bryant, senior cornerback Mark Fields and junior running back Tavien Feaster, plus Georgia Southern redshirt sophomore quarterback Shai Werts.

McCloud would have preferred playing Saturday, but he took advantage of having some rare time off. College football players don’t often get to watch other college football games.

“I feel like we can [be elite], but we just can’t beat ourselves,” McCloud said. “We have to execute. A lot of teams just beat themselves, and that is the difference in winning or losing games. We just have to go in there and lock in.”