Former NC State quarterback Garrett Leatham hopped onto the podcast Tuesday at Amedeo's and made his official prediction for the season. Listen to find out why Leatham thinks a nine-win season is not out of the possibility for the Wolfpack.

Other topics covered include:

• What type of game Leatham would not want to see replace West Virginia if a new contest is scheduled.

• Why the ACC has not impressed him thus far.

• Explaining why NC State has been a bit vanilla thus far, and it might not be on the side of the football you are thinking.

• Who would have won a footrace among the quarterbacks when he was playing: Jacoby Brissett, Pete Thomas or Leatham.

And much more.