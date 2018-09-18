Podcast from Amedeo's: Garrett Leatham talks NC State football
Former NC State quarterback Garrett Leatham hopped onto the podcast Tuesday at Amedeo's and made his official prediction for the season. Listen to find out why Leatham thinks a nine-win season is not out of the possibility for the Wolfpack.
Other topics covered include:
• What type of game Leatham would not want to see replace West Virginia if a new contest is scheduled.
• Why the ACC has not impressed him thus far.
• Explaining why NC State has been a bit vanilla thus far, and it might not be on the side of the football you are thinking.
• Who would have won a footrace among the quarterbacks when he was playing: Jacoby Brissett, Pete Thomas or Leatham.
And much more.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo's nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
