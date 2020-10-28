 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 28
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 08:14:09 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 28

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Five takeaways midway through NC State football’s 2020 season

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — The midseason NC State Wolfpack football true freshmen report

• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State at UNC

• Raleigh News & Observer — Tuffy II, NC State’s beloved mascot, dies after being treated for heart disease

• Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Wilson shows out in loss, Meyers emerges in week seven

• Technician — NC State offense sees poor marks in blowout loss to UNC-Chapel Hill

• Technician — Defense earns failing grades in loss to UNC-Chapel Hill

• Technician — NC State’s live mascot Tuffy II passes away overnight

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}