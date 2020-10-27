NC State Wolfpack football fell to 4-2 entering a bye week after its 48-21 road loss to UNC Saturday. The Pack forfeited 326 rushing yards and suffered four turnovers in the lopsided defeat, but still produced a handful of impressive plays on offense. Subscribe to The Wolfpacker Youtube Channel Here are the Top Five plays from the Wolfpack loss:

5. First quarter coverage sack on UNC quarterback Sam Howell on third-and-long to push the Heels out of field goal territory

Down by only one touchdown, this coverage sack from the Wolfpack prevented a two-possession first-quarter deficit and was likely UNC quarterback Sam Howell's biggest mistake of the afternoon. The Tar Heels offensive line gave Howell plenty of time, but give credit to NC State's secondary which locked down all of his potential targets for at least 10 seconds. Last season's ACC Freshman of the Year held on to the ball way too long and eventually redshirt freshman pass rusher Terrell Dawkins was able to push him out of bounds beyond field goal territory.

4. Emeka Emezie's one-handed 24-yard catch from Ben Finley

When freshman quarterback Ben Finley came in on the Wolfpack's fourth drive of the afternoon, it gave the offense a spark of energy. Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie's one-handed 24-yard catch on second-and-six from the UNC 45-yard line was the third first down of the drive. Finley slightly overthrew Emezie, but the senior pass catcher was able to get his fingers on the ball enough to bobble it and reel in the pass with his left hand before going out of bounds. The drive should have ended with a touchdown before a bobbled catch in the end zone led to a UNC interception for a touchback.

3. Bailey Hockman's 34-yard pass to Thayer Thomas in the third quarter

When redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman returned to the game late in the third quarter, he led the Wolfpack on a four-play 75-yard touchdown drive. The longest play of the drive was a 34-yard connection between Hockman and redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas. Thomas did a nice job retaining his balance to make the catch but Hockman threw a great ball that placed it in perfect position so that only Thomas could make a play.

2. Anthony Smith's first career touchdown catch, a 30-yard pass from Bailey Hockman

With the game well out of reach, the Wolfpack offense put out several young players to help build some confidence for the rest of the schedule. It did exactly that on this play, a 30-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Anthony Smith which was the first of his college career. Credit to Hockman as well for delivering an absolute dime to Smith in the end zone. It was good to see Smith get his first touchdown reception despite the loss considering his missed opportunity on a wide-open pass in the end zone from redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary in the 30-29 road win over Pittsburgh.

1. Ben Finley's first career touchdown pass, a 42-yard connection with Emeka Emezie