NC State Wolfpack football is 4-2 entering a bye week following a 48-21 road loss to UNC on Oct. 24.

Despite the disappointment of a lopsided loss at the hands of the Pack's archrival, NC State has surprised many midway through the 2020 season. The Wolfpack currently sits at No. 5 in the ACC standings through six conference games and was ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 Poll entering Saturday's contest with the Tar Heels.

Here are five takeaways from this year's team as the Pack take a much-needed bye week before hosting No. 12 Miami in Carter-Finley Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6: