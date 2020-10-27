 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 27
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 07:32:31 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 27

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Oct. 27.




NC State Wolfpack basketball center Manny Bates
Manny Bates is ready for a big redshirt sophomore season. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Four early NC State basketball opponents revealed

• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. UNC

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Injury bug hitting former NC State football player in the NFL

• Raleigh News & Observer — All-Carolina Football Poll: Coastal, App State ranked ahead of the Gamecocks, NC State

• Technician — Key components to salvaging a sinking NC State soccer season

• Technician — Injuries threaten to make once-promising season bleak for NC State football

• Technician — Volleyball to close out season against Virginia Tech

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle look back: Top dual wins

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}