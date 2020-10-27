The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Four early NC State basketball opponents revealed
• The Wolfpacker — Snap count observations: NC State vs. UNC
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Injury bug hitting former NC State football player in the NFL
• Raleigh News & Observer — All-Carolina Football Poll: Coastal, App State ranked ahead of the Gamecocks, NC State
• Technician — Key components to salvaging a sinking NC State soccer season
• Technician — Injuries threaten to make once-promising season bleak for NC State football
• Technician — Volleyball to close out season against Virginia Tech
Tweets Of The Day
Do you think @RamsNFL Legend @BigGame81 belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 27, 2020
Vote NOW: https://t.co/5vUMQjKoNP#PFHOF21 | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/zQtlLOzNZ4
Highest-graded power five OLs in Wk 8:— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 26, 2020
1. Ohio State - 81.4
2. Alabama - 78.6
3. NC State - 78.5
4. Kentucky - 77.6 pic.twitter.com/qNzirnZ5gu
Top 10 dropping 10/31— Jonas Aidoo (@J0nasAid00) October 26, 2020
@MannyBat35’s edition 👀— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) October 26, 2020
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/7p4S3lAo3t
NC State’s Manny Bates (@MannyBat35) looking to be more offensive in sophomore year after leading the ACC in blocks.— CBS 17 (@WNCN) October 27, 2020
https://t.co/kYPLTDEWeJ
#WolfpackNation... you ready? 🐺 @TheShakeelMoore @TheCamHayes pic.twitter.com/MZSG4Q4f3X— Josh Level Classic (@TheJLClassic) October 26, 2020
I know y’all are going to be BIG MAD. Power Rankings. Week 8. Let’s go! Who is too high, who is too low??? @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/7LPK5KinT5— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 26, 2020
'We talkin' 'bout practice' - @alleniverson pic.twitter.com/AncCiplzx3— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) October 26, 2020
NC State's Brian Reinhardt using podcasting to promote Wolfpack wrestling #InternationalPodcastDay | Mat Talk Podcast Network https://t.co/uqUdqtRPmu— Mat Talk Online (@mattalkonline) October 27, 2020
SIX. STRAIGHT. ACC TITLES. for the men of @packswimdive— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 26, 2020
Wolfpack in Review pres. by @NCFarmBureau ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/byjB96cJW4
