Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Do you think @RamsNFL Legend @BigGame81 belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Vote NOW: https://t.co/5vUMQjKoNP #PFHOF21 | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/zQtlLOzNZ4

Highest-graded power five OLs in Wk 8: 1. Ohio State - 81.4 2. Alabama - 78.6 3. NC State - 78.5 4. Kentucky - 77.6 pic.twitter.com/qNzirnZ5gu

@MannyBat35 ’s edition 👀 How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/7p4S3lAo3t

NC State’s Manny Bates ( @MannyBat35 ) looking to be more offensive in sophomore year after leading the ACC in blocks. https://t.co/kYPLTDEWeJ

I know y’all are going to be BIG MAD. Power Rankings. Week 8. Let’s go! Who is too high, who is too low??? @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/7LPK5KinT5

NC State's Brian Reinhardt using podcasting to promote Wolfpack wrestling #InternationalPodcastDay | Mat Talk Podcast Network https://t.co/uqUdqtRPmu

SIX. STRAIGHT. ACC TITLES. for the men of @packswimdive Wolfpack in Review pres. by @NCFarmBureau ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/byjB96cJW4

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook