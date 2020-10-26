The good news is that former NC State Wolfpack football defensive tackle Justin Jones made his return Sunday for the Los Angeles Chargers after a stint on injured reserve (IR). The bad news is that the list of former State players on IR still grew. Carolina Panthers starting safety Juston Burris (ribs) and Arizona Cardinals first-string guard J.R. Sweezy (elbow) both went on the IR list this week. While neither are expected to be season-ending stints, both will miss at least three games. Sweezy could miss around five weeks, per reports. Furthermore, New England Patriots' starting guard Joe Thuney had to leave his game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Here is a recap of how NC State football's former players have done in the NFL after week seven:

Russell Wilson had a rare off game with three interceptions as Seattle lost for the first time in 2020. (Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports)

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 7

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 1-5 Vikings had a bye week ... Bradbury has started every game this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: The 4-2 Colts had a bye week ... On the season, he has played in two games and is 2-of-4 passing for 17 yards while also running twice for no gain.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury, but he is not expected to miss the rest of the season ... The 3-4 Panthers lost 27-24 at the New Orleans Saints without him ... Has 23 tackles (15 solo and two for loss), an interception and two pass breakups on the season in six games, all starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker had two tackles (one solo), including a sack, and added two hurries on the quarterback during the 2-4 Broncos' 43-16 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ... Played 36 out of 51 defensive snaps … Has 17 tackles (11 solo, six for loss with 4.5 sacks) and 11 quarterback hurries in six games, all starts.

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 3-3 Raiders lost 45-20 at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers... Cole punted three times for an average of 40.3 yards (net was also 40.3 yards), and pinned two inside the 20 ... For the year, he has 14 punts for an average of 44.6 yards (net of 39.1 yards). QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Was active but did not play in the 1-5-1 Bengals’ 37-34 home loss to the Cleveland Browns … Has played in one game this season, with no statistics. QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play in the 1-6 Jaguars' 39-29 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers … Has not played this season. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 1-5 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Hauschka was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville's loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: Saw action as a reserve in the 1-6 Giants’ 22-21 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles ... Made three tackles (all solo) … Was in on 25 plays on defense (out of 81) and three more on special teams ... For the season, he has nine tackles (five solo) in seven contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: The Colts had a bye week ... Through six games, he has 23 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown, plus 26 carries for 81 yards and one score ... Has returned 12 punts for 118 yards, an average of 9.8 yards per runback.

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve played 11 snaps on defense and 13 on special teams in the 4-3 49ers' 33-6 win at the New England Patriots ... Assisted on a tackle on special teams ... Has played in four games this year (one start) and has seven tackles (three solo) with two PBUs. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at strong safety and made eight tackles (six solo) in Jacksonville's loss … Played all 81 snaps on defense and added three more on special teams … Has 53 tackles (37 solo) on the season while starting all seven contests.

Josh Jones clearly frustrated about that dropped INT. Knows he needed to have that, but his PBU forced the Chargers to just take a knee heading into halftime. #Jaguars down 16-14. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 25, 2020

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Returned for the first time since being placed on injured reserve and started at defensive tackle in the 2-4 Chargers' win over the Jaguars ... Assisted on a pair of stops while playing 33 of 63 snaps on defense and one more on special teams ... For the season, he has five tackles (two solo) in three games, all starts. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Reserve receiver caught four of six passes for 60 yards with a long of 21 in the 2-4 Patriots' loss to the 49ers ... Played 41 of 52 snaps on offense ... On the season, he has five receptions for 67 yards in five games in which he was active. DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Played 15 snaps on defense and two on special teams as a reserve in the 2-4-1 Eagles' win over the Giants … Has one sack and two quarterback hurries in two appearances on the season.

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Played as a reserve but did not have any tackles in the Titans' 27-24 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers ... The Titans fell to 5-1 ... Has three stops (one solo) in five games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started at linebacker and notched six tackles (four solo) in Cincinnati’s loss ... Has 36 tackles (23 solo) on the season, including two for a loss, and a pass breakup.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Reserve offensive lineman played a snap on special teams in the Jaguars' loss at the Chargers ... Has played in every Jacksonville game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: The 4-2 Colts were on a bye ... For the season, he has completed 138 of 198 passes (69.7 percent) for 1,598 yards and seven scores with five picks, and rushed for a net of zero yards on 10 attempts ... Has a QB rating of 93.0 ... Ranks seventh in the NFL for completion percentage (minimum 50 attempts).

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: Reserve ran for a five-yard gain, and played five snaps on offense and eight on special teams in the 6-0 Steelers' win at the Titans … Has two receptions for five yards and three carries for eight yards in six games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Was not active for 2-5 Washington's 25-3 home win over the Dallas Cowboys ... Has two tackles (one for loss) in four games played this season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Reserve defensive lineman assisted on a tackle and logged 22 snaps on defense in the 49ers' win ... Has five tackles (three solo) in six games played. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Sweezy missed his second straight game for the 4-2 Cardinals, who defeated visiting Seattle 37-34 in overtime ... Sweezy has been placed on injured reserve (elbow) and was expected to miss about five weeks. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Started at his normal left guard position and played 25 snaps on offense and added two plays on special teams in the Patriots' loss before leaving the game with an injury... New England ran for 94 yards and 4.3 yards per rush, and surrendered two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Joe Thuney got rolled up by Arik Armstead on the final play of the opening drive of the third quarter. The possible good news is Thuney's left ankle wasn't planted as it happened, but I guess we'll see as the week progresses. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 26, 2020

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Starting receiver did not catch any of the four passes thrown his way in the 5-1 Packers' 35-20 win at the Houston Texans ... Has 15 receptions for 242 yards and one touchdown through six contests, all starts. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: The 5-1 Seahawks lost in overtime at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football ... Wilson completed 33 of 50 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns but also three picks for a QB rating of 84.4 ... Ran six times for 84 yards with a long of 34 … On the season, has completed 156 of 219 passes (71.2 percent, fourth in the NFL among QBs with more than 50 pass attempts) for 1,890 passing yards (eighth) with a league-leading 22 touchdowns (four more than the nearest QB) and six picks ... Added 237 rushing yards on 29 rushes this season and posted a league-leading QB rating of 119.5.

