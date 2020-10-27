Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after five games, during which NC State is 4-2.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 42-73-533-4-4

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Freshman: 13-20-143-1-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.6 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 93-327-5 (39.6 percent)

Sophomore: 116-502-5 (60.8 percent)

Freshman: 2- -9-0 (-1.0)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 41-631-9 (33.9 percent of catches, 40.3 percent of yards)

Junior: 24-264-1 (19.8 percent/16.9 percent)

Sophomore: 37-410-1 (30.6 percent/26.2 percent)

Freshman: 19-261-1 (15.7 percent/16.7 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 9 (9 receiving)

Junior: 12 (5 rushing, 1 receiving, 4 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 15 (5 rushing, 2 receiving, 8 passing)

Freshman: 2 (1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 643 (24.1 percent)

Junior: 783 (29.4 percent)

Sophomore: 967 (36.3 percent)

Freshman: 273 (10.2 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 825 (37.5 percent)

Junior: 774 (35.2 percent)

Sophomore: 399 (18.1 percent)

Freshman: 201 (9.1 percent)

Tackles:

Senior: 15 (3.3 percent)

Junior: 123 (27.7 percent)

Sophomore: 238 (48.7 percent)

Freshman: 96 (20.3 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 4.0

Junior: 4.5

Sophomore: 5.5

Freshman: 5.0

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 4.0

Junior: 13.5

Sophomore: 18.5

Freshman: 11.0

Interceptions:

Junior: 1

Sophomore: 3

Freshman: 2

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Sophomore: 1/0

Freshman: 1/0

Pass breakups:

Junior: 6

Sophomore: 15

Freshman: 7

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 2

Junior: 4

Sophomore: 6

Freshman: 3