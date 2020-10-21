 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 21
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 21

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Oct. 21.



NC State Wolfpack football
New look uniforms for the Florida State game on Nov. 14.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State vs. Duke

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack veterans have faith in the ‘next man up’

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Emeka Emezie and Joe Sculthorpe presser

• The Wolfpacker — NC State commitments in action update

• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State vs. Duke

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack football reveals alternate uniforms for Florida State game

• Raleigh News & Observer — A player brawl. A coach fight. The story of when UNC, NCSU last played as ranked teams.

• Raleigh News & Observer — North Carolina vs. NC State: C.L. Brown’s one-minute preview

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. UNC: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Raleigh News & Observer — Mack Brown says UNC is overrates, NC State underrated. What does Dave Doeren think?

• Technician — NC State football’s offense jumps into top-25 showdown with UNC

• Technician — Wolfpack Wager: UNC week, return of Big Ten

• GoPack.com — Blood moon uniforms to debut Nov. 14

• GoPack.com — Volleyball announces rescheduled Virginia Tech matches

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

