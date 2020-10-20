 NC State Wolfpack football reveals alternate uniforms for Florida State game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 11:06:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolfpack football reveals alternate uniforms for Florida State game

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

When NC State Wolfpack football hosts Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 14, it will be wearing a new look.

Here are photos of the alternate uniforms.

NC State Wolfpack football offensive line commit Thornton Gentry
The new look features red jerseys with black pants and helmets. (NC State sports media)
NC State Wolfpack football
The Wolfpack will wear the uniforms against Florida State on Nov. 14.
NC State Wolfpack football
The Pack typically wears an alternate uniform every year. (NC State sports media)
NC State Wolfpack football
NC State is off to a 4-1 start in 2020. (NC State sports media)

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}