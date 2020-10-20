 WATCH: Emeka Emezie and Joe Sculthorpe Tuesday presser
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 13:20:51 -0500') }} football

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State Wolfpack football senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie and fifth-year senior right guard Joe Sculthorpe answered questions from media members Tuesday as the team prepares for game six against UNC this weekend at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The Pack (4-1, 4-1 ACC) has won three straight ACC games and made its first appearance of the season in the AP Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 23.

Here is video from the availability:

Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie has had at least one reception of 30 or more yards in each of the past three games for the Wolfpack. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer)

Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie

Fifth-year senior right guard Joe Sculthorpe

