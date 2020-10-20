NC State Wolfpack football senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie and fifth-year senior right guard Joe Sculthorpe answered questions from media members Tuesday as the team prepares for game six against UNC this weekend at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The Pack (4-1, 4-1 ACC) has won three straight ACC games and made its first appearance of the season in the AP Top 25 Poll coming in at No. 23.

Here is video from the availability: