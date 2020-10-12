 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand for Oct. 12
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 12

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Oct. 12.



NC State Wolfpack football receiver Porter Rooks
NC State freshman receiver Porter Rooks had three receptions for 51 yards. (ACC media)

Headlines

• The Woflpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 38, Virginia 21

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections podcast: Virginia with former NC State DE Mike Rose

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win at Virginia

• Technician — Virginia takeaways: NC State shoots up ACC standings

• Technician — Wolfpack defense aces report card in huge win over Virginia

• Technician — 38 points, 24-0 run help mask pedestrian Wolfpack offense against Cavaliers

• Technician — NC State rifle beats North Georgia in second match of season

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle brings home three podium finishes at U.S. Nationals

• GoPack.com — Rifle posts 4673 in win against North Georgia

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}