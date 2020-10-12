The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Oct. 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Oct. 12.
Headlines
• The Woflpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 38, Virginia 21
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections podcast: Virginia with former NC State DE Mike Rose
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win at Virginia
• Technician — Virginia takeaways: NC State shoots up ACC standings
• Technician — Wolfpack defense aces report card in huge win over Virginia
• Technician — 38 points, 24-0 run help mask pedestrian Wolfpack offense against Cavaliers
• Technician — NC State rifle beats North Georgia in second match of season
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle brings home three podium finishes at U.S. Nationals
• GoPack.com — Rifle posts 4673 in win against North Georgia
Tweets Of The Day
Here’s my week 6 #ACC Power Rankings after SEPARATION SATURDAY! What a weekend. A ton of movement here. How are you feeling about your team??? pic.twitter.com/ak31qt0mo2— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 12, 2020
ACC Opening Lines— SportsChannel8 (@SportsChannel8) October 11, 2020
NC State -4.5 vs Duke
UNC -8.5 @ FSU
UVA -2.5 @ Wake
Clemson -27 @ GT
Miami -10 vs Pitt
Notre Dame -14 vs Louisville
VT -10.5 vs BC
Liberty -2 @ Syracuse
So UNC is 5/6 in the polls.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) October 11, 2020
NC State is 27th in both polls.
Should NC State beat Duke next Sat, it would most likely set up only the third (LOL) meeting b/w State and UNC where both are ranked on Oct 24.
Other 2 times:
1993
1979
On my momma I’m a DB ! pic.twitter.com/JAXVIaa9EZ— Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) October 11, 2020
WOLFPACK WINS‼️@PackFootball wins its second straight on the road with a 38-21 victory at Virginia 🙌— NCSU Wolfpack Radio (@PackRadio) October 10, 2020
LISTEN to Gary Hahn’s 📻 calls from the dub ⤵️#1Pack1Goal https://t.co/zFTXhI0pb5
#PackPros https://t.co/XQRtwdaRnh— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) October 11, 2020
Thanks to all the coaches that have recruited me thus far, with that being said here’s my top 12. #Fmg 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/AbSnQMjKtn— Amiya joyner (@miya2tall) October 11, 2020
Top 80💜 pic.twitter.com/YKivnXrgkE— De'Ante Green (@DeAnteGreen35) October 11, 2020
Happy Birthday @CoachTonyGibson !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/HmqyGxWEhe— NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 12, 2020
Podium finishes at U.S. Senior Nationals!— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) October 11, 2020
Hayden Hidlay and Trent Hidlay both claim third place finishes, while Jakob Camacho was seventh in his first senior-level event!#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/wd45jZNXiO
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook