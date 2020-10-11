Postgame Reflections Podcast: Virginia with former NC State DE Mike Rose
Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker postgame podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-The Pack's 30-29 road win at No. 24 Pittsburgh.
-Wolfpack's run defense steps up.
-Evaluating quarterback Devin Leary's big performance.
-Game balls for MVPs of the game.
