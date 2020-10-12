NC State Wolfpack football scored an impressive road win Saturday afternoon, winning 38-21 at Virginia to improve to 3-1, both overall and in conference action. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking.

NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary had a tale of two halves. (ACC media)

Key Moment Of The Game

After a rare miss from inside 40 yards from NC State junior field goal kicker Christopher Dunn, Virginia took over at its own 20 early in the fourth quarter trailing the Wolfpack 24-14. It was an opportunity to completely change the trajectory of a game that at point the Pack led 24-14. Instead, junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill made a play that would go viral over the weekend.



Three Things That Worked

1. Starting fast. There were two notable opportunities Virginia presented NC State based on the Cavaliers' first two games. One of them was a chance to begin strong. Virginia had been outscored by a combined 20-0 in the first quarters of its win at home over Duke and road loss to top-ranked Clemson. NC State continued that trend by racing out to a 14-0 first quarter lead that extended to 24-0 before Virginia got on the board with a late first-half TD. 2. Winning the turnover margin. The other opportunity that awaited NC State, and head coach Dave Doeren touched on this earlier in the week when previewing the matchup, was the potential to finally get some turnovers. Virginia had turned it over five times in the first two games, including four interceptions. NC State had yet to, officially, have an interception this year, and the lone turnover it had was when McNeill forced a fumble against Wake Forest in the season opener. McNeill obviously came through again with the big pick six Saturday. That was one of three interceptions and a fumble that the Wolfpack defense created. Meanwhile, NC State turned it over just once. 3. Winning the ground game. The early returns on the running game Saturday for NC State were not positive, but credit to offensive coordinator Tim Beck for sticking with it. The Pack had just 21 yards rushing at the end of the first quarter, but by the end of the afternoon it finished with a respectable total of 179 yards, which was more than the 137 yards Clemson had a week before. Meanwhile, the Cavs, who missed the dual-threat abilities of starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong after he was knocked out of the game in the first half, would finish with just 82 yards on the ground.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. Second half passing attack. Whether it was the wet conditions or redshirt sophomore Devin Leary was simply off, or perhaps both, the bottom line is that NC State had little success throwing the football after halftime. Leary was 9-of-16 passing for 139 yards and two scores in the first half, but he was just 2 of 9 after the break for 45 yards with an interception. 2. Cashing in all the opportunities. When Wolfpack redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones blocked a punt following Virginia's first possession of the second half, NC State was leading 24-7 and took over at the Virginia 15-yard line. Leary though would be intercepted in the end zone three plays later. And as good as it was to have three picks on defense, there were quite a few that were also dropped along the way. 3. Not finishing Virginia off earlier. No. 1 and 2 combined to help create a game in which NC State was clearly a better football team yet still the outcome was somewhat in doubt in the fourth quarter. McNeill made a great play to seal the victory, but it probably should not have come to that point.

Position-By-Position Battles