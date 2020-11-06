 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 6
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 08:14:13 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 6

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Nov. 6.



NC State Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren
Dave Doeren and the Pack will host Miami Friday night. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State vs. Miami

• The Wolfpacker — NC State defenders look to contain Miami’s D’Eriq King on Friday night

• The Wolfpacker — Miami head coach Manny Diaz’s roots include NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Miami football preview

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football schedules games at Charlotte

• Raleigh News & Observer — Can NC State upset Miami and D’Eriq King? Betting odds and how to watch Friday’s game

• Raleigh News & Observer — More moves, less Big Smile, NC State’s Elissa Cunane due for breakout junior campaign

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State adds two future football games against in-state opponent

• Burlington Times-News — No. 11 Miami at NC State: 5 things to know

• Burlington Times-News — Miami coach Manny Diaz returns to Raleigh, where he cut his teeth with Wolfpack under Chuck Amato

• Burlington Times-News — How to watch this weekend’s football games involving in-state teams

• Winston-Salem Journal — No. 11 Miami football team looks to snap a trend at NC State

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women’s basketball announces home-and-home series with South Carolina

• GoPack.com — NC State swimming & diving to kick off season at UNC

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}