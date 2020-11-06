The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Nov. 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — On paper: NC State vs. Miami
• The Wolfpacker — NC State defenders look to contain Miami’s D’Eriq King on Friday night
• The Wolfpacker — Miami head coach Manny Diaz’s roots include NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Miami football preview
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football schedules games at Charlotte
• Raleigh News & Observer — Can NC State upset Miami and D’Eriq King? Betting odds and how to watch Friday’s game
• Raleigh News & Observer — More moves, less Big Smile, NC State’s Elissa Cunane due for breakout junior campaign
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State adds two future football games against in-state opponent
• Burlington Times-News — No. 11 Miami at NC State: 5 things to know
• Burlington Times-News — Miami coach Manny Diaz returns to Raleigh, where he cut his teeth with Wolfpack under Chuck Amato
• Burlington Times-News — How to watch this weekend’s football games involving in-state teams
• Winston-Salem Journal — No. 11 Miami football team looks to snap a trend at NC State
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack women’s basketball announces home-and-home series with South Carolina
• GoPack.com — NC State swimming & diving to kick off season at UNC
Tweets Of The Day
GAME. DAY.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) November 6, 2020
Back 🏠.
🔴 @PackFootball vs. #11 Miami
⏰ 7:30 PM
📺 ESPN#GoPack // #HTT pic.twitter.com/lenhRXmBpi
Miami is holding steady as a 10.5 pt favorite tonight at NC State.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) November 6, 2020
NC State and Miami play tonight. Their RBs have similar trends.— ACC Content (@ACContent__) November 6, 2020
NCSU's Knight/Person
First two games: 6.8 yds/carry
Since: 4.3 yds/carry
Miami's Harris
First two games: 10.3 yds/carry
Since: 2.0 yds/carry
Who can re-establish the run game will be critical.
And here's @Coach_MannyDiaz's version of how he got into coaching, from just before the 2003 Gator Bowl.https://t.co/rYWjSDWJmR https://t.co/FjdcV8URvn— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) November 5, 2020
Congrats @C_larkinsjr on being named our DEVEL SWOLE PATROL Player of the Week. We are extremely proud of your FOCUS & attention to detail out at practice and in the weightroom. Only up from here brother. #HTT #SwolePatrol pic.twitter.com/6CfPldfP41— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) November 5, 2020
🚨New opponent alert: @CharlotteFTBL pic.twitter.com/XiqQ6FoCqZ— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 5, 2020
PUMPED to announce this series.— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 5, 2020
Headed to Columbia this season, and @GamecockWBB will make the trip to Raleigh next year.
➡️ https://t.co/ceLCcD5mYQ#GoPack pic.twitter.com/f8mI48xfcE
I had a great talk with @31_CoachFAL and honored to say I have received an Offer from @PackFootball @Recruit757 @hatfieldsports @BrianDohn247 @ReeseBecker @RivalsFriedman @Giavanni_Ruffin pic.twitter.com/pQWVzaybsg— Isaiah Montgomery (@IsaiahMontgom13) November 5, 2020
Get to know the newest members of our Pack. Next up is Cooper King. pic.twitter.com/FfIGWmxSqk— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) November 5, 2020
NC State commit Chase Horne has an opportunity to get back his #1 ranking this weekend, but he can't be looking ahead to Sunday because he'll see a couple ranked guys in his pool on Saturday. https://t.co/vprD31JHou pic.twitter.com/13vSL9wYIP— The Wrestling Nomad (@wrestlingnomad) November 6, 2020
Video Of The Day
Two South Florida guys making BIG plays!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 5, 2020
What's your favorite Recycle Moment presented by @GFLenv?
❤️@josh_hhtp 's INT vs. Virginia
🔄 @CJ_Riley19 's TD catch vs. VT pic.twitter.com/sfZ20ABKKm
