Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast. Topics include:

-Reflection of NC State's bye week.

-What to expect from Miami in game six.

-Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman will be the Pack's starter Friday night. Will freshman Ben Finley see some snaps as well?

-Can the Wolfpack defense contain Miami dual-threat quarterback D'Eriq King and running back Cam'Ron Harris?

-AND much more!

