NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan continues to add to the future football schedules for the Wolfpack, specifically in the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

After recently announcing that they are having a home-and-home against South Carolina for those two seasons, the Pack has agreed to a similar arrangement with Charlotte in what will be the first ever meetings between the two schools.

Corrigan had earlier scheduled a home-and-home with SEC and national power Florida, hosting the Gators in 2026 and traveling to Gainesville, Fla., in 2032.

Charlotte will come to NC State in 2030, the same year the Pack will play at BYU and at South Carolina. A year later NC State will travel to Charlotte in a season it already has a road date at Notre Dame and home contest versus the Gamecocks.

You can see the future non-conference matchups below.