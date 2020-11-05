 NC State Wolfpack football schedules football home-and-home with South Carolina Gamecocks
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-05 10:46:00 -0600') }} football Edit

NC State football schedules game at Charlotte

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan continues to add to the future football schedules for the Wolfpack, specifically in the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

After recently announcing that they are having a home-and-home against South Carolina for those two seasons, the Pack has agreed to a similar arrangement with Charlotte in what will be the first ever meetings between the two schools.

Corrigan had earlier scheduled a home-and-home with SEC and national power Florida, hosting the Gators in 2026 and traveling to Gainesville, Fla., in 2032.

Charlotte will come to NC State in 2030, the same year the Pack will play at BYU and at South Carolina. A year later NC State will travel to Charlotte in a season it already has a road date at Notre Dame and home contest versus the Gamecocks.

You can see the future non-conference matchups below.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
NC State football future non-conference opponents
Year Home Away

2021

South Florida, Furman, Louisiana Tech

Mississippi State

2022

Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn

East Carolina

2023

Cincinnati, VMI, Notre Dame

UConn

2024

Western Carolina, Louisiana Tech, BYU

South Florida

2025

East Carolina, Campbell

Louisiana Tech

2026

Florida

Vanderbilt

2027

Texas Tech

2028

Vanderbilt, Campbell

East Carolina

2029

Notre Dame

Cincinnati

2030

Charlotte

BYU, South Carolina

2031

South Carolina

Notre Dame, Charlotte

2032

Florida

2035

Notre Dame

2037

Notre Dame
NC State's future non-conference schedule according to fbschedules.com

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}